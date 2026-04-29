Police officer killed, three wounded in armed clash in southeastern Iran

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One police officer has been killed and three others wounded in a clash with armed militants in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province

The officers were on a security patrol when they came under attack in the city of Zahedan on Wednesday. Officer Mohammad Reza Nezam-Doost later died from his injuries, according to Iran’s English-language Press TV, as cited by News.Az.

In a separate incident in the town of Rask, armed assailants attacked a vehicle belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The attack was aimed at damaging the vehicle, but IRGC personnel responded in time and the militants were unable to carry out their objective.

Meanwhile, in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province, police arrested a suspected militant during a security and intelligence operation on Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect is accused of organising unrest during protests in January, including making improvised firebombs used against banks and ATM machines, as well as supplying Molotov cocktails to other participants.

He is also alleged to have been involved in an armed attack on religious sites and in wounding two police officers.

News.Az