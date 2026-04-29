Pakistan's Sharif says Middle East peace efforts continue

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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that efforts to establish peace in the Middle East are still ongoing, at a time when talks between the United States and Iran appear to be at a standstill, News.Az reports.

In a social media post issued by the Prime Minister’s office, Shehbaz Sharif said: “Due to our immense efforts, the ceasefire has been extended, which is still ongoing”.

He further added, “Efforts for peace in the Middle East are still ongoing, and there will be no reduction in them.”

News.Az