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Ukraine's 422nd Luftwaffe Regiment has deployed the Zozulia middle-strike drone as part of an escalating campaign to degrade Russian logistics.

The 170-kg, propeller-driven Zozulia joins a fleet of drones including the FP-1, FP-2, and B-2 designed to strike supply lines, fuel, and air defenses, News.Az reports, citing Euro Maidan Press.

While the FP-2 carries a 100-kg warhead up to 200 km, the Zozulia sacrifices payload for range, reaching up to 1,100 km with a 50-kg warhead.

Recent operations in southern Ukraine saw Zozulias targeting Russian bases, trains, rocket launchers, and maritime vessels. However, the campaign faces a significant ceiling due to limited explosive firepower. While these drones are effective against "thin-skinned" targets like unreinforced hangars or storage tanks, they struggle against hardened infrastructure. Video evidence of strikes on concrete-and-steel bunkers in Crimea suggests that even the heavier FP-2 fails to cause serious structural damage to reinforced facilities. For such targets, Ukraine remains dependent on its much heavier, though far rarer, cruise missiles.

News.Az