Japan constructs world's first wood satellite

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry announced Tuesday the completion of LignoSat, the world's first wooden artificial satellite, News.Az reports citing the Japan Times.

LignoSat will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station in September, with deployment from the Japanese Experiment Module Kibo slated for approximately one month later.With development beginning in April 2020, LignoSat is crafted from magnolia wood, selected for its strength and workability after space exposure tests were conducted on cherry, birch and magnolia wood chips. The wood was sourced from Sumitomo Forestry’s company forest.The 10-cubic-centimeter probe was assembled using a traditional Japanese technique that doesn't require any screws or glue and is equipped with external solar panels. Ground tests confirmed that the wood would not adversely affect astronauts' health and safety, as well as precision equipment and optical components.The LignoSat project aims to combat space clutter and promote more environmentally friendly space activity. Current international rules mandate that satellites reenter the atmosphere after their missions to avoid them becoming space debris. Conventional satellites pose air pollution risks due to metal particles generated during re-entry.Wooden satellites, which burn up upon re-entry, are expected to mitigate this effect.“Expanding the potential of wood as a sustainable resource is significant," said Kyoto University professor and astronaut Takao Doi. "We aim to build human habitats using wood in space, such as on the moon and Mars, in the future.”In the six months post-launch, data on wood expansion and contraction, internal temperature, geomagnetism and electronic equipment performance will be collected. This data, received by Kyoto University's communications station, will inform the development of a second satellite, LignoSat-2.Sumitomo Forestry will also study the results to understand how wood breaks down at the nano-level, with aims to develop technology to prevent wood from degrading and to create new uses for wood, including highly durable materials for building exteriors.

News.Az