Japan detects two Chinese aircraft carriers in Pacific for first time

Two Chinese aircraft carriers were operating in the Pacific for the first time, according to Japan, whose defence minister said Tuesday.

China's Shandong and Liaoning carriers -- its only two currently in operation, with a third undergoing sea trials -- were both spotted with their fleets in recent days, Tokyo said, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

"We believe the Chinese military's purpose is to improve its operational capability and ability to conduct operations in distant areas," a defence ministry spokesman told AFP.

Defence Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters the sightings show that the Chinese military's "activity area is expanding".

"Japan has expressed its position that the Chinese activities should not threaten Japan's safety" through diplomatic routes to Beijing, Nakatani said.

The Japanese military would continue to closely monitor and patrol the operations of Chinese naval warships, he added.

China's use of naval and air assets to press its territorial claims has rattled the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region.

When asked about the moves at a regular news briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian reiterated a statement given the previous day about the Liaoning's trip.

"The activities of Chinese warships in the relevant sea areas are fully in line with international law and international practice," he said, adding that Japan should "take an objective and rational look at this issue".

