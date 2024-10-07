Japan donates $7 million to support vulnerable Afghans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has donated $7.36 million to enhance essential services and livelihoods for at-risk urban populations in Afghanistan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This aid will support the “Improving Living Environment for Vulnerable People in Urban Areas” project, which will be implemented in Herat and Kabul in collaboration with UN-Habitat.The agreement for this assistance was signed on Monday, October 7, between the Japanese Embassy in Afghanistan and UN-Habitat. Another agreement will soon be finalized between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and UN-Habitat.Japan’s aid will benefit over 100,000 vulnerable urban residents in Afghanistan over the next three years. The project also focuses on rebuilding the damages caused by last year’s earthquake in Herat, located in western Afghanistan.According to the United Nations, Afghanistan is currently facing an unprecedented humanitarian and economic crisis. The project will improve water, sanitation, and healthcare systems in 38 areas of Kabul and Herat.UN-Habitat emphasized that despite international aid reaching Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power, poor urban communities have largely been overlooked. Kazuko Ishigaki, the program’s regional representative, said, “Our collaboration with Japan will accelerate efforts to strengthen resilience in social infrastructure and support Afghan communities.”The situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen as winter approaches, exacerbating the plight of millions already struggling with basic needs.Restrictions imposed by the Taliban, especially on women’s rights and access to aid, have further deepened the crisis. With 23.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan remains one of the most complex humanitarian emergencies in the world, and the lack of adequate support threatens even more lives during the harsh winter months.

News.Az