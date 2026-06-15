ABBA's beloved manager Görel Hanser dies aged 76

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ABBA have told fans that their “loss is immeasurable” as they announced the death of their long-time, beloved manager and close friend Görel Hanser, who has died at the age of 76, News.Az reports, citing Glasgow Times.

The group confirmed her passing in a joint statement that was shared on social media, where they described her as their “most loved friend and closest colleague.”

Hanser’s connection to ABBA dates back to their earliest days in the industry.

She began her career in September 1969 at Sweden Music and Polar Music, the publishing and record companies of the group’s early manager, Stig Anderson.

Rising quickly through the ranks, she became Anderson’s secretary and later vice president of Polar Music.

During ABBA’s peak years, Hanser worked directly with the band and eventually took on the role of personal manager.

She was responsible for handling press and accompanying them on tours and promotional trips.

Beyond her professional contributions, Hanser developed deep personal relationships with each member of the group.

In 1979, ABBA and Stig Anderson recorded the rare track Sång Till Görel for her 30th birthday, pressing only a handful of copies as personal gifts.

Hanser was also well known to fans, often responding personally to autograph requests and communications, and was frequently seen greeting visitors at Benny Andersson’s studio.

As news of her passing spread, tributes poured in from across the world.

In a statement, the ABBA Fan Club described Hanser as instrumental to the band’s legacy.

The club said: "Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to Görel Hanser.

"For decades, Görel stood beside ABBA through every chapter of their journey.

"Her loyalty, dedication, warmth, and unwavering belief in the group helped shape the story that millions of us have come to love.

"To many of us, she was the fifth member of ABBA.

"What made Görel truly special was not only the incredible work she did behind the scenes, but the kindness she showed to fans around the world.

"She always understood how much ABBA meant to us, and she treated that connection with genuine care and respect.

"It is difficult to imagine ABBA’s story without Görel.

"Her impact will continue to be felt for generations to come.

"Today, we mourn a remarkable woman, but we also celebrate a life of loyalty, friendship, and love for the people and music that brought us all together.

"Thank you, Görel, for everything you gave to ABBA and to the fans.

"Your legacy will never be forgotten.

"Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends, and everyone whose lives she touched.

"Rest in peace, wonderful Görel."

News.Az