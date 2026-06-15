At least 31 killed in Ethiopia bus crash

At least 31 killed in Ethiopia bus crash

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At least 31 people were killed in a bus crash in northern Ethiopia, local officials confirmed on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday when a public bus traveling from Dessie City in northern Ethiopia's Amhara region lost control and plunged into a 100-meter-deep ravine, Amhara Media Corporation quoted local police as saying.

According to local police, 33 others also sustained serious and minor injuries.

The bus was carrying 64 people, and the victims are currently receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

News.Az