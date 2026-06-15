Sweden urges EU action on sanctions targeting Israel

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Sweden is paving the way to push forward an EU proposal for additional sanctions against Israel.

The European Commission has so far been reluctant to act on a Swedish-French push for expanded trade sanctions against Israeli settlements. However, the reference to "legal uncertainty" is not welcomed by Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard (M), News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

"I am a little surprised and irritated by the ongoing discussion in which it is claimed that the middle ground chosen by France and Sweden would entail a requirement for unanimity - because it does not," she says on her way into Monday's meeting with her EU colleagues in Luxembourg.

The consequence may be that an opportunity is instead taken to force a proposal through by a simple majority.

"Then we can use it. But I think it would be a shame if it were necessary," says Malmer Stenergard.

News.Az