Trump hints at a shift in strategy on North Korea’s nuclear issue

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South Korean President said that U.S. President Donald Trump intends to shift his attention to North Korea’s nuclear program after Washington reached an agreement with Iran.

Lee Jae Myung said in a news conference that Trump told him on Friday at a G7 dinner that “the time had come to pay attention to the North Korea issue,” a comment that could signal renewed US focus on Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Lee also told Trump that sanctions against North Korea were “ineffective”, pointing to deepening military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

“Even a small amount of assistance from Russia is of great help to North Korea,” Lee said.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, and are separated by a Demilitarized Zone through which the border runs. North Korea announced its first nuclear test in 2006 and is believed to have dozens of nuclear weapons.

News.Az