Japan helps Azerbaijan tackle tuberculosis, ambassador says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan will render assistance to Azerbaijan in the fight against tuberculosis, Japanese Ambassador to Baku Junichi Wada said on Monday.

He was speaking in Baku at an international conference dedicated to World TB Day, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that Japan is going to provide Azerbaijan with the latest diagnostic device for tuberculosis.

Wada added that nearly 10,000 people contract tuberculosis each year in Japan.

News.Az