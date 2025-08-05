Japan hits record-breaking 41.8°C as heatwave threatens rice crops

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan recorded its highest-ever temperature of 41.8°C (107.2°F) on Tuesday in the city of Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, as a severe heatwave sweeps the country, raising serious concerns over public health and food security.

The temperature surpasses the previous national record of 41.2°C, set just last week in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

More than 53,000 people have been hospitalized for heatstroke so far this summer, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported.

"Today is murderously hot," said 63-year-old auto worker Takeshi Ishikawa, cooling off at a fountain in central Tokyo. "If it gets to 42 degrees, it would be hotter than my bath that I prepare at 40 degrees."

The record-breaking temperatures come as Japan faces its third consecutive year of record-high summer averages. The northeastern regions along the Sea of Japan are also experiencing critically low rainfall, further threatening the country's rice crops.

Adding to the concern is the spread of stink bugs, which have infested rice-growing areas in recent weeks. In response, the Japanese government is moving quickly to roll out emergency support.

“We need to act with speed and a sense of crisis to prevent damage,” said Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi during a press briefing.

He announced that the government would provide aid for pest control and drought mitigation, while also formally adopting a policy to boost rice production and prevent future shortages.

Japan experienced a rice shortage in 2023 when extreme heat severely affected crop quality. The crisis was worsened by the government's failure to accurately predict supply and demand, leading to record-high rice prices and nationwide concern over food security.

Authorities are now taking preemptive steps to avoid a repeat of last year’s crisis.

News.Az