Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes off Russia’s Kamchatka
Photo: Shutterstock
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck the waters off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula at 10:37 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
