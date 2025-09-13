Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes off Russia’s Kamchatka

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck the waters off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula at 10:37 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 53.05 degrees north latitude and 160.45 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua. The earthquake struck at a depth of 20 km, the center said.

