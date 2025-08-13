Japan launches anti-dumping probe into steel imports from China, South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has opened an anti-dumping investigation into hot-dip galvanized steel imports from China and South Korea, following complaints from major domestic producers.

The probe, triggered by an April 28 petition from Nippon Steel, Kobe Steel and other local manufacturers, alleges that falling domestic demand and a surge in cheaper imports have forced Japanese companies to cut prices, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hot-dip galvanized steel, commonly used in construction for metal exposed to the elements, is not subject to the investigation if imported from Hong Kong or Macau. METI said the inquiry will be carried out jointly with the Ministry of Finance and is expected to conclude within a year, potentially leading to anti-dumping duties.

In July, Japan also began investigating nickel-based stainless cold-rolled steel sheets and strips from China and Taiwan.

Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Tadashi Imai, who is also president of Nippon Steel, stressed that the investigation is in line with WTO rules and warned that the global rise in protectionism could expose Japan to a flood of cheap steel imports, threatening domestic production.

