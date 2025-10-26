Japan launches new cargo spacecraft to resupply ISS -VİDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has successfully launched its new-generation H3 rocket carrying the HTV-X1 unmanned cargo spacecraft on its first mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), News.Az reports citing the Independent.

🚀Japan has successfully launched its next-generation H3 rocket, carrying the HTV-X1 unmanned cargo spacecraft on its first mission to the International Space Station.



The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed that the launch from Tanegashima Space Center went… pic.twitter.com/2El7VPsIvi — News.Az (@news_az) October 26, 2025

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed that the rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan, with the spacecraft successfully separating and entering its planned orbit. It is expected to dock with the ISS within a few days, where astronaut Kimiya Yui will capture it using the station’s robotic arm.

The HTV-X, the successor to the earlier Kounotori cargo series, can carry a larger payload, supply in-flight power for sensitive lab materials, and remain docked for up to six months. After completing its ISS mission, it will conduct a three-month orbital test flight.

The H3 rocket replaces Japan’s retired H-2A as its new flagship launch vehicle—designed to be more cost-efficient and commercially competitive in the global space industry. The launch marks another success in Japan’s push for stable, independent space transport capability, following six consecutive successful missions since its troubled debut in 2023.

News.Az