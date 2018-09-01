Japan offers $343 million for Georgia’s East-West Highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan will allocate about $343 million to help Georgia develop its major transport artery East-West Highway, Agenda reports.

The money will be spent on constructing the 14km long Shorapani-Argveti section of the East-West Highway.

The agreement will be signed during the official visit of Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono.

Kono will visit Georgia on September 4-5 and this will be the first high level visit from Japan.

News.az

News.Az