Japan orders evacuation of residents in two prefectures due to forest fires

Forest fires have broken out in Japan's Ehime and Okayama prefectures.

"A forest fire has broken out in the city of Imabari in Ehime Prefecture and is continuing to spread. The city has ordered the evacuation of all households in the nearby Nagasawa area and is urging residents to stay in safe places," the News.Az informs via NHK TV channel.

According to the information, the evacuation order covers hundreds of people.

