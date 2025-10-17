Japan parliament to elect new prime minister on Oct. 21

Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Friday to elect a new prime minister to replace Shigeru Ishiba on Oct. 21, News.az reports citing Kyodo News.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to hold the parliamentary vote to pick the successor to outgoing Ishiba on Oct. 21, the day when an extraordinary Diet session is convened, Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

