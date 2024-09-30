Yandex metrika counter

Japan's new LDP leader to call general election for Oct. 27

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's newly elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and soon-to-be prime minister, has announced plans to hold a general election on October 27.

Following his selection as party head on Friday, Ishiba intends to dissolve the House of Representatives to seek a fresh public mandate, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

A former defense minister, Ishiba's victory in the LDP leadership race positions him as Japan's 102nd prime minister.

