Japan's new LDP leader to call general election for Oct. 27
- World
Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's newly elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and soon-to-be prime minister, has announced plans to hold a general election on October 27.Following his selection as party head on Friday, Ishiba intends to dissolve the House of Representatives to seek a fresh public mandate, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.
A former defense minister, Ishiba's victory in the LDP leadership race positions him as Japan's 102nd prime minister.