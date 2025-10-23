Japan's PM Takaichi plans first phone call with Trump on Saturday

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is planning her first phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, according to a government source on Thursday.

The two leaders, who have yet to make direct contact since Takaichi became Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday, are expected to reaffirm the importance of bolstering the Japan-U.S. alliance ahead of Trump's visit to Japan next week, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

They are also likely to discuss regional security issues, including China's increasing assertiveness in the region and North Korea's continued ballistic missile launches, according to the source.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press conference on Thursday that Takaichi aims to build a "personal relationship of trust" with Trump during his three-day visit to Japan from Monday for summit talks.

Kihara, the top government spokesman, added that Japan hopes to confirm cooperation with the United States over strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, and resolving the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito, likely on Monday, a government source said earlier. His summit talks with Takaichi are being arranged for Tuesday.

The president is also expected to meet the families of some abductees before departing for South Korea on Wednesday.

