Sanae Takaichi elected as Japan's first female prime minister

Japan’s parliament elected ultraconservative Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister on Tuesday, marking a historic milestone, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her election comes a day after her struggling party secured a coalition deal with a new partner, shifting her governing bloc further to the right.

In the Lower House vote, Takaichi received 237 votes, surpassing the simple majority needed. She had previously won approval in the Upper House, the parliament’s less powerful chamber.

Takaichi succeeds Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, ending a three-month period of political uncertainty following the Liberal Democratic Party’s poor showing in July’s elections.

Ishiba, who served just one year, resigned with his Cabinet earlier Tuesday to make way for his successor.

