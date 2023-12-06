Japan to provide $4.5 bln worth of aid to Ukraine — PM Kishida

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Japan will provide $4.5 billion worth of aid for Ukraine, both directly and through the World Bank, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced citing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"[Kishida] announced that Japan decided to provide additional $1 billion of support, including aid for rebuilding and reconstruction, as well as humanitarian aid, and is ready to provide a total of $4.5 billion of aid, including this additional support and an expansion of credit for the World Bank," the Ministry said.

In addition, the Japanese Prime Minister reiterated his intent for further aid to Kiev and preservation of sanctions against Moscow.

News.Az