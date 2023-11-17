Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to meet for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to meet for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the United States, News.Az reports citing Kyodo news agency.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in San Francisco, California.

The APEC summit is held on November 15-17.

News.Az