Yandex metrika counter

Japanese premier to visit Uzbekistan

  • World
  • Share
Japanese premier to visit Uzbekistan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.

According to the information, as part of his trip, which will last from August 9 to 12, the head of the Japanese government will also visit Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

One of the key topics of the visit is reported to be the announcement of a new economic aid package for Central Asian countries. The program plans to create a new trade route across the Caspian Sea that will connect the region with Europe, allowing Central Asia to obtain a stable export route and reduce its dependence on Russia.

In addition, the economic package will focus on decarbonisation and promoting intercultural exchanges.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      