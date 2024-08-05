Japanese premier to visit Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.

According to the information, as part of his trip, which will last from August 9 to 12, the head of the Japanese government will also visit Kazakhstan and Mongolia.One of the key topics of the visit is reported to be the announcement of a new economic aid package for Central Asian countries. The program plans to create a new trade route across the Caspian Sea that will connect the region with Europe, allowing Central Asia to obtain a stable export route and reduce its dependence on Russia.In addition, the economic package will focus on decarbonisation and promoting intercultural exchanges.

News.Az