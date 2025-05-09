Yandex metrika counter

Japan’s Nippon Steel posts lower profit, still beats forecasts

Japan’s Nippon Steel posts lower profit, still beats forecasts
Nippon Steel, Japan's top steelmaker, posted on Friday 350.2 billion yen ($2.41 billion) in net profit for the year ended in March, down 36% from a year ago but beating analysts' forecasts.

An LSEG poll of analysts had expected Nippon Steel to post a 334.3 billion yen net profit for the last fiscal year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The company forecast net profit for the year ending next March at 200 billion yen.

Nippon Steel's $15 billion bid for U.S. Steel, rejected by former U.S. President Joe Biden, is under revision by U.S. authorities.


