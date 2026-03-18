Japan’s Toyota Tsusho partners on Namibia rare metals

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Toyota Tsusho has teamed up with JOGMEC to advance a project developing heavy rare earths in Namibia.

The collaboration focuses on the Lofdal project, which is being developed by JOGMEC in partnership with Namibia Critical Metals. The site contains critical heavy rare earths, including dysprosium and terbium, key elements used in electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, and advanced electronics, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Toyota Tsusho will work with JOGMEC on a feasibility study to secure a stable supply of these metals for Japan. A final decision on the commercial viability of the project is expected by the end of fiscal year 2026.

The move reflects Japan’s strategy to strengthen access to strategic minerals amid growing global demand and supply chain concerns for rare earth elements.

News.Az