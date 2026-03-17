Renault Duster launches in India starting at Rs. 10.49 lakh

Renault Duster launches in India starting at Rs. 10.49 lakh

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Renault India has officially launched the all-new Duster SUV at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.49 lakh. Built on the brand’s new RGM platform, the SUV boasts a rugged design, upgraded features, and multiple powertrain options. Five variants are available: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+, and Iconic.

Pre-bookings began in January with a deposit of Rs. 21,000, and over 91% of pre-orders were for turbo variants, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The upcoming 1.8-litre turbo-petrol hybrid model, expected later this year, has already sold out.

Engine & transmission options:

1.0-litre turbo-petrol

1.3-litre turbo-petrol

Transmission choices: 6-speed manual, CVT automatic, and 6-speed DCT

Hybrid version (1.8-litre) will feature an automatic gearbox.

Design & Features:

The new Duster emphasizes a rugged aesthetic with LED headlamps, C-shaped LED tail-lights, silver skid plates, roof rails, black cladding, and a high-mounted roof spoiler.

Inside, it offers a dual-screen dashboard, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, powered seats, dual-zone climate control, Type-C ports, powered tailgate, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

Competitors:

The SUV will compete with models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.

Ownership Perks:

Renault offers a seven-year warranty or up to 1.5 lakh km, a first-in-segment feature designed to boost long-term ownership confidence.

News.Az