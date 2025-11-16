Yandex metrika counter

J.D. Vance's motorcade involved in traffic accident

US Vice President J.D. Vance's motorcade was involved in an accident on November 14.

One police officer sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident, News.Az reports, citing the ABC News.

The incident occurred in Maryville, Tennessee. That day, a police SUV accompanying Vance's motorcade was involved in a crash.

Officer Justin Brown sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. His condition is reportedly critical and he underwent surgery.


