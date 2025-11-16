J.D. Vance's motorcade involved in traffic accident
Photo: Fox News
US Vice President J.D. Vance's motorcade was involved in an accident on November 14.
One police officer sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident, News.Az reports, citing the ABC News.
The incident occurred in Maryville, Tennessee. That day, a police SUV accompanying Vance's motorcade was involved in a crash.
Officer Justin Brown sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. His condition is reportedly critical and he underwent surgery.