JetBlue plane veers off runway onto grass at Boston Logan Airport

A JetBlue plane is seen off the runway at Boston Logan International Airport on June 12, 2025. Photo: WCVB

A JetBlue flight at Boston Logan International Airport veered onto grass while turning off a runway during landing Thursday.

The runway was closed as JetBlue flight 312 was assessed and its passengers were deplaned by stairs and bused into the terminal, airport officials with Massport said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The Airbus A220 was coming from Chicago O’Hare International Airport, and the incident happened around 11:55 a.m. local time. The airplane was new, according to Federal Aviation Administration records, and had been manufactured in 2024.

There were no injuries reported, Massport officials said.

“Safety is JetBlue’s top priority,” the airline said in a statement. “We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause.”

Tyesha Best, president of Transport Workers Union of America Local 579, said the union is “aware of the event.” The union represents JetBlue’s flight attendants.

“All crew and customers are safe,” Best said in a statement to CNN. “We remain in contact with the company to provide all needed support for those affected.”

The FAA has lifted a ground stop issued earlier Thursday at the airport for an emergency. The Boston airport was under a ground delay Thursday afternoon impacting about 14% of departing flights, according to flight data tracker FlightAware.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

News.Az