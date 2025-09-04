JetBlue sees smaller Q3 revenue decline on strong holiday demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

JetBlue Airways said Thursday it expects a smaller drop in third-quarter revenue than previously forecast, boosted by strong summer and Labor Day travel demand.

The airline now projects operating revenue per available seat mile to fall 1.5% to 4%, an improvement from the earlier estimate of a 2% to 6% decline, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

JetBlue also cut its fuel expense outlook to $2.45–$2.55 per gallon, compared with $2.50–$2.65 previously, and slightly adjusted capacity forecasts, now expecting available seat miles to be flat to up 1%.

While the company stopped short of reinstating its full-year 2025 guidance, it said current booking trends could continue into the year-end.

