Sochi-Yerevan flight grounded by engine failures - VIDEO

A Rossiya Airlines flight from Sochi to Yerevan scheduled for August 29 was unable to take off after both the original and backup aircraft encountered engine malfunctions.

The flight was initially set to depart at 06:30 AM local time (07:30 AM Baku time), but a power unit fault in the first aircraft forced the airline to halt preparations for takeoff, News.Az reports, citing the Telegram channel 'SHOT', News.Az reports.

A replacement plane was deployed, but it too experienced an engine failure before departure.

Passengers who had already boarded were returned to the terminal while the airline evaluated the situation. Rossiya Airlines, a subsidiary of Aeroflot, operates both domestic and international routes.

News.Az