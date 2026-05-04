Jetstar offers free return seats across network

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Jetstar has rolled out one of its biggest sales of the year to mark its 22nd anniversary.

The low-cost airline’s well-known ‘Return for Free’ promotion features more than 75,000 discounted fares across both domestic and international routes, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

For a limited 48-hour period, travelers who purchase an outbound starter fare can receive their return flight at no additional cost, with selected travel dates available.

Among the cheapest deals in the sale is the Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon) route starting from just $64, followed by Sydney to Ballina Byron from $86 and Brisbane to Newcastle from $105.

Passengers looking to travel beyond Australia, including to popular destinations like Bali, can secure fares from $249 departing Perth.

For those considering Japan, the Cairns to Osaka (Kansai) route is available from $429. Similarly, travelers interested in Thailand can find Sydney to Phuket fares starting at $429.

Flights to South Korea are also included in the promotion, with Brisbane to Seoul (Incheon) starting from $469.

Jetstar’s executive manager for customer and digital, Prue McKenzie, said the campaign comes at a time when many households are facing rising living costs.

Domestic

Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon) from $64^

Sydney to Ballina Byron from $86^

Brisbane to Newcastle from $105^

Gold Coast to Sydney from $112^

Canberra to Gold Coast from $120^

Brisbane to Cairns from $139^

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Hervey Bay from $149^

Perth to Sydney from $289^

International

Perth to Bali (Denpasar) from $249^

Darwin to Bali (Denpasar) from $269^

Melbourne (Avalon) to Bali (Denpasar) from $289^

Cairns to Osaka (Kansai) from $429^

Sydney to Phuket from $459^

Brisbane to Seoul (Incheon) from $469^

Brisbane to Tokyo (Narita) from $559^

“Our Return for Free sale delivers the kind of value we’re known for at a time when cost-of-living pressures are squeezing household budgets,” she said.

“With 75,000 free return seats available across our network, it’s a great reason to book that trip you’ve been putting off.”

The airline is also continuing to expand its network by adding new aircraft, routes, and destinations.

News.Az