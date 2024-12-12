Jim Carrey returns for 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3', jokes about needing money

Jim Carrey attends the UK premiere of the film "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" in London on December 10. Photo: Reuters

Jim Carrey, who previously suggested he was likely finished with the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, has explained why he changed his mind about reprising his role as the villain Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Speaking with the Associated Press at the UK premiere, Carrey recalled his earlier remark that he would need "a script written in gold ink by angels" to return, News.Az reports."That might have been hyperbole, but yeah," Carrey laughed, before adding, "I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius. Which is a bit of a stretch."The actor humorously added, "It’s just, I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly." Whether he was joking or not remains unclear, as Carrey is known for his comedic style.“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” hits US theaters on December 20.

News.Az