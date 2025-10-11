Joe Biden undergoing radiation therapy as cancer treatment advances

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Joe Biden is undergoing a new phase of treatment for an aggressive form of cancer that was diagnosed in May, according to a spokesperson on Saturday.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," according to the spokesperson for the former president, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The radiation treatment is expected to span five weeks and marks a new point in his care, a source familiar told NBC News. He has already been taking a pill form of hormone medication.

Last month, Biden, 82, also had a skin cancer treatment known as Mohs surgery. A large bandage on his forehead was visible in public appearances at that time.

Following that procedure, his physician wrote in a memo that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” and that “no further treatment is required.”

The former president announced in May that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already metastasized to his bones.

His office said at the time that he was pursuing several treatment options to ensure “effective management” of the illness.

News.Az