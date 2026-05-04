John Sterling, legendary Yankees voice, dies aged 87

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John Sterling, the legendary voice of the Yankees, has passed away at 87 years old, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

Sterling began calling Yankees games in 1989 and famously would never miss a broadcast, calling 5,060 consecutive games up until he missed four games in July of 2019.

Sterling retired at the start of the 2024 season due to health concerns.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom,” WFAN posted on X.

News.Az