Jokic records fourth straight triple-double as Nuggets dominate Pelicans

The Serbian star, a three-time NBA MVP, joined Oscar Robertson (1961) and Russell Westbrook (2020) as the only players to open a season with four straight triple-doubles. Jokic finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists before sitting out the fourth quarter with the game well in hand, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A 24-0 third-quarter run helped the Nuggets push their lead to as many as 36 points. Denver improved to 3-1, while the Pelicans, led by 21 points from Jeremiah Favors and 11 from Zion Williamson, fell to 0-4.

"I'm just trying to play the right way and I hope everything is going to come my way," Jokic said.

In Minnesota, Austin Reaves drove the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-115 victory over the Timberwolves with a buzzer-beating basket. With LeBron James sidelined by sciatica and Luka Doncic injured, Reaves scored 28 points and handed out 16 assists. The Lakers had led by 20 in the third quarter and by 16 in the fourth before Minnesota stormed back.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls extended their best start since 2021 with a 126-113 home win over the Sacramento Kings. Forward Matas Buzelis scored 27 points, Josh Giddey added 20 points and 12 assists, and Nikola Vucevic contributed 13 points and 14 rebounds. Zach LaVine, traded to the Kings last season, scored 30 points in his return to Chicago, where he was honored with a video-board tribute in the first quarter.