Yandex metrika counter

Jordan and the Philippines discuss boosting bilateral relations

  • World
  • Share
Jordan and the Philippines discuss boosting bilateral relations
Photo credit: qna.org.qa

On Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke by phone with his Philippine counterpart Ma. Theresa Lazaro to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers also reviewed regional developments and exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing foreign media.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      