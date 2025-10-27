Jordan and the Philippines discuss boosting bilateral relations
- 1038222
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/jordan-and-the-philippines-discuss-boosting-bilateral-relations Copied
Photo credit: qna.org.qa
On Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi spoke by phone with his Philippine counterpart Ma. Theresa Lazaro to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
The two ministers also reviewed regional developments and exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing foreign media.