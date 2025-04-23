Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Faraya announced on Wednesday a ban on all activities of the dissolved Muslim Brotherhood, officially declaring it an illegal association.

According to the minister, it was decided to "consider membership in the Muslim Brotherhood a prohibited matter, and to prohibit the promotion of its ideas, subject to legal accountability," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Faraya said: "While the Jordanian state has allowed all its citizens the freedom to form parties and associations, express their opinions, and engage in political activities in accordance with the law, it has been proven that members of the so-called Muslim Brotherhood operate in the dark, engaging in activities that destabilize, undermine security and national unity, and undermine the security system."

He added, "The weapons being stored in residential neighborhoods, the concealment of missiles in the suburbs of the capital, and the training and recruitment activities both domestically and abroad are unacceptable to any country." He noted that the group has attempted to smuggle and destroy large quantities of documents from its headquarters to conceal its suspicious activities and affiliations.

He pointed out that "the group's continued existence poses risks and threatens the lives of citizens, at a time when the state is striving to maintain security and stability and continue its development process amid the challenges facing the region."

The Jordanian Ministry of Interior's decisions stipulated the following: (Immediate enforcement of the provisions of the law against the Muslim Brotherhood, considering it an illegal association according to the provisions of the law; prohibiting all activities of the "so-called Muslim Brotherhood" and considering any activity by it a violation of the law and subject to accountability; expediting the work of the dissolution committee tasked with confiscating the group's assets, both movable and immovable, in accordance with relevant judicial rulings; considering membership in the Muslim Brotherhood a prohibited matter, as is the promotion of its ideas, under penalty of legal accountability; closing any offices or headquarters used by the Muslim Brotherhood throughout the Kingdom, even if in partnership with any other parties, under penalty of legal accountability; prohibiting political forces, media outlets, social media users, civil society institutions, and any other entity from dealing with or publishing "the so-called Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates"; and, in light of the findings of court investigations, the necessary measures will be taken against any entity or person proven to be involved in the cases or with the group.

Last week, Jordan announced that the Intelligence Directorate, had thwarted an attempt to assassinate a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. "Plots aimed at undermining national security and inciting chaos and physical destruction within the Kingdom."

News.Az