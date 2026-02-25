Yandex metrika counter

JP Morgan sees gold hitting $6,300 by year-end 2026

  • Economics
  • Share
JP Morgan sees gold hitting $6,300 by year-end 2026
Photo: Reuters

JP Morgan predicts that gold prices could soar to $6,300 per ounce by the end of 2026, citing strong demand from central banks and investors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investment bank also raised its long-term gold forecast to $4,500 per ounce, signaling optimism for the precious metal amid market uncertainty.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      