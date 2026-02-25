JP Morgan sees gold hitting $6,300 by year-end 2026
Photo: Reuters
JP Morgan predicts that gold prices could soar to $6,300 per ounce by the end of 2026, citing strong demand from central banks and investors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The investment bank also raised its long-term gold forecast to $4,500 per ounce, signaling optimism for the precious metal amid market uncertainty.
By Aysel Mammadzada