JPMorgan executive Hajdini faces lawsuit over sexual assault claims

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Lorna Hajdini, a JPMorgan executive, is facing serious allegations of misconduct after a lawsuit accused her of abusing her position to harass and intimidate a junior employee.

The claims, filed by an unnamed complainant, allege a pattern of inappropriate behavior, coercion, and threats tied to the employee’s career progression. The lawsuit also includes accusations of workplace intimidation and discrimination, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the filing, the alleged incidents began shortly after the two started working together in 2024 and escalated over time. The complainant claims he felt pressured to comply due to concerns about professional retaliation.

The lawsuit further alleges that the executive used her senior role to exert influence over the employee’s career, raising broader concerns about power dynamics in high-pressure financial environments.

In response, JPMorgan said it conducted an internal review and found no merit in the allegations. A company spokesperson stated that while multiple employees cooperated with the inquiry, the complainant did not participate in the process or provide supporting evidence.

The case has drawn attention to workplace conduct standards in the finance industry, particularly around accountability and protections for employees raising complaints.

As legal proceedings unfold, the outcome may have wider implications for how major financial institutions handle internal investigations and allegations of misconduct.

News.Az