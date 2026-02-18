JPMorgan plans 160+ new branches in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

JPMorgan Chase is planning to open more than 160 new branches across over 30 U.S. states in 2026 as part of a multibillion-dollar investment in its physical banking network.

The expansion is expected to focus on states including North and South Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Tennessee, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move is part of a broader strategy announced in 2024 to open more than 500 new branches within three years, as the bank seeks to increase its share of U.S. retail deposits.

JPMorgan has already expanded its presence nationwide under its Chase consumer brand and currently operates in nearly all U.S. states.

The bank has said physical branches remain important for attracting deposits and expanding market share, even as digital banking continues to grow.

