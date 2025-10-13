JPMorgan to invest up to $10 billion in U.S. national security firms

JPMorgan Chase has announced plans to invest up to $10 billion in U.S. companies that are considered vital to national security and economic resilience. The move is part of a larger 10-year, $1.5 trillion initiative aimed at strengthening key sectors of the American economy.

The investment program will focus on defense, energy, manufacturing, and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. JPMorgan will channel the funds through direct equity and venture capital investments, alongside financing support for client companies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The United States has become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals and manufacturing — all essential for our national security,” said Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s Chairman and CEO. “America needs more speed and investment.”

The announcement follows renewed U.S. efforts to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains, particularly in industries like pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, clean energy, and rare earths. President Donald Trump’s administration has been pushing to modernize infrastructure and secure domestic production.

JPMorgan’s new “Security and Resiliency Initiative” will cover four strategic areas:

Supply Chain and Manufacturing

Defense and Aerospace

Energy Independence

Frontier Technologies

According to internal data, the bank initially planned to facilitate around $1 trillion in financing over the next decade for these sectors, but that figure has now been increased by 50%.

The company also plans to hire more bankers and investment professionals and establish an external advisory council composed of public and private sector leaders to guide the initiative.

“We’ve had over 100 client discussions about these opportunities,” said Andrew Castaldo, JPMorgan’s Co-Head of Mid-Cap Mergers and Acquisitions. “Our collaboration with Washington is growing as we explore new deals that strengthen U.S. competitiveness.”

Shares of JPMorgan were up 1.1% in pre-market trading following the announcement.

News.Az