Juventus sack head coach Motta

Juventus have dismissed their head coach Thiago Motta.

This was stated by the press service of the Italian football club, News.Az repots.

The new coach of the "Old Lady" is Croatian Igor Tudor, he will start work on Monday.

Motta took over at Juventus before the start of the current season. The Turin team currently sits fifth in the Italian championship standings.

Tudor's last job was at Lazio in Rome, and in 2020/2021 he was part of the coaching staff at Juventus. The Croatian played for the Turin club from 1998 to 2007, becoming the champion of Italy.

