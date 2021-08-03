Kabul hit by powerful explosion, gunfire, at least three dead

Kabul hit by powerful explosion, gunfire, at least three dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful blast followed by sporadic gunfire hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday near the city's heavily fortified "Green Zone", an area home to government buildings and foreign embassies, police officials said.

At least three people were killed and seven wounded, said Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, a health ministry spokesperson, adding that clashes were continuing.

A senior security official said the blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the apparent target was the residence of a member of parliament.

Two gunmen were still in the area and clashing with Afghan security forces, the official said. Several homes belonging to Afghan officials, lawmakers and prominent residents were under siege in the continuing clashes, residents said.

The city's Emergency Hospital said in a tweet it had so far received six people wounded in the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Minutes after the blast hundreds of civilians in Kabul came out onto the streets and chanted Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest) to express their support for Afghan government forces and opposition to the Taliban.

(c) Reuters

News.Az

News.Az