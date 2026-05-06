BYD overtakes Tesla and Kia as UK’s top-selling EV brand in 2026

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BYD has overtaken rivals including Tesla and Kia to become the best-selling electric vehicle brand in several key overseas markets, signaling a major shift in global EV competition.

In the United Kingdom, BYD has emerged as the top EV brand so far in 2026, capturing more than 7% of the market and surpassing established competitors such as Tesla, Kia and Volkswagen. The company sold 12,754 electric vehicles in the UK through April, according to industry registration data, News.Az reports, citing Electrek.

Beyond Britain, BYD is also expanding rapidly in markets including Australia and Brazil, where it has reported strong sales momentum. In Brazil, the company recently became the first Chinese automaker to lead overall vehicle sales in a month, ahead of long-established brands like Volkswagen, General Motors and Hyundai.

The Chinese automaker delivered 321,123 new energy vehicles in April, including both fully electric and plug-in hybrid models. While domestic EV sales declined year-on-year, overseas shipments surged 70%, reaching 135,098 units for the month — a new record.

BYD’s growing international presence is supported by an expanding product lineup and aggressive rollout strategy, including multiple EV and hybrid models tailored to different markets. The company is also investing in fast-charging technology and overseas production capacity to strengthen its global footprint.

The latest performance highlights increasing competition in the global EV sector, where Chinese manufacturers are rapidly gaining share against long-established Western and Asian rivals.

News.Az