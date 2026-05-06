Former NJPW star EVIL gets new WWE name and debut date - VIDEO

Former NJPW star EVIL gets new WWE name and debut date - VIDEO

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A new competitor is officially set to enter the ring as WWE NXT prepares for the in-ring debut of Naraku on the May 12 episode.

Naraku, previously known in Japan as EVIL, was introduced in recent weeks through promotional segments that positioned him as a serious new challenger within the NXT roster, News.Az reports, citing Wrestle Zone.

He first appeared on the April 28 episode of NXT, where he confronted Tony D’Angelo, immediately signaling his intent to compete at the top level of the brand. His presence was later reinforced in a vignette on the May 5 episode, where his new identity and ambitions were officially outlined.

In the segment, Naraku reflected on his past achievements in Japan and emphasized that his competitive drive remains unchanged, stating that he intends to pursue championship success in NXT. He also hinted at targeting the NXT Championship picture, further raising anticipation for his arrival in active competition.

The name Naraku—associated with a darker persona—marks a new chapter in his wrestling career and signals a shift in presentation as he enters WWE programming.

His last known in-ring activity came earlier in the year in Japan before his move to WWE, and his debut now adds another high-profile name to the evolving NXT roster.

With his first match scheduled, attention now turns to how Naraku will perform in his WWE debut and what impact he may have on the championship landscape.

News.Az