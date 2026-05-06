Bayer to buy Perfuse Therapeutics in $2.45 billion deal

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Bayer has announced plans to acquire Perfuse Therapeutics in a deal valued at up to $2.45 billion, strengthening its position in the ophthalmology sector.



The agreement includes a $300 million upfront payment, with additional milestone payments tied to development, regulatory approvals and commercial performance outcomes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bayer said the acquisition is aimed at expanding its pipeline of treatments for eye diseases, an area the company has identified as a key growth focus within its healthcare business.

The deal reflects ongoing consolidation in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, where major players are investing in specialized firms to accelerate drug development and secure access to innovative therapies.

If completed, the transaction would mark another strategic step for Bayer as it seeks to rebuild momentum in its pharmaceutical division and expand its presence in high-value therapeutic areas.

News.Az