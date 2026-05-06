CMA CGM vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz, crew injured

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French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM has confirmed that one of its vessels, the San Antonio, was targeted in an attack on Tuesday while it was transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The company stated that it has verified the incident and confirmed that the vessel came under attack during its passage through the strategically significant waterway.

According to CMA CGM, the attack resulted in injuries among members of the crew as well as damage to the ship.

The company further added that the injured crew members have been evacuated from the vessel and are currently receiving appropriate medical care.

News.Az