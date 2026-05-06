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5-magnitude earthquake jolts western Iran

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5-magnitude earthquake jolts western Iran
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A magnitude 5 earthquake struck western Iran early Wednesday, according to the Tehran University Seismological Center, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The quake hit near Gilan-e Gharb in Kermanshah province.

It occurred at 12:23 a.m. local time and had a depth of 9 kilometers (5.6 miles), the seismological center said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the tremor.

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Iran lies in a seismically active region and has experienced numerous devastating earthquakes in recent years.

One of the most catastrophic in its recent history occurred in 2013, when a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the city of Bam, killing at least 34,000 people.

In July 2022, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit the southern province of Hormozgan along the coast of the Persian Gulf, killing at least five people and injuring more than 80.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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