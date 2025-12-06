Kaja Kallas: Despite criticism, US remains Europe's top ally

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated on Saturday that the United States remains Europe's primary ally, attempting to downplay a new US National Security Strategy that criticizes European institutions.

"Of course, there's a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true," Kallas told the Doha Forum, an annual diplomatic conference in Qatar's capital, in response to a question about the US strategy, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The "US is still our biggest ally... I think we haven't always seen eye to eye on different topics, but I think the overall principle is still there. We are the biggest allies, and we should stick together."

Washington's new National Security Strategy, published early on Friday, took aim at Europe, calling it over-regulated, lacking in "self-confidence" and facing "civilisational erasure" due to immigration.

News.Az